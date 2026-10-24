Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 24, 2026
French police arrest 135 people, seize various weapons, interior minister says
French police have so far arrested 135 people and seized a variety of weapons as they deployed for nationwide demonstrations with orders to prevent renewed street violence, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez says.
Weapons confiscated included metal balls, lead pellets, fireworks, slingshots, steel balls, improvised weapons, a katana and airsoft weapons, he says, while adding that, so far, “there has been no major incident.”
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