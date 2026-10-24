Several Palestinians said wounded in reported settler attack on farm near Hebron

Several Palestinian farmers were injured in a settler attack west of Hebron early this morning, according to Palestinian media reports.

According to the WAFA news agency, extremist settlers attacked workers at a cactus farm in Khirbet Suba, a hamlet west of Hebron in the southern West Bank.

Sources quoted by the outlet said several Palestinians were injured in the attack, and that Israeli forces initially prevented ambulances from reaching the area to treat the wounded.

The report does not say how many were injured in the attack or specify the severity of their wounds.