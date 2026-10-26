Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

Jordan strikes southern Syria after linking church attackers to ‘terrorist groups’

By Reuters Today, 9:44 pm
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Jordan says its air force struck what it described as militant hideouts in southern Syria after determining that the attackers behind last week’s deadly church attack were linked to “terrorist groups” operating there.

There is no immediate comment from Syrian authorities and it was not clear whether the strikes were carried out after coordination with Damascus.

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