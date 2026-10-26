Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026
Trump slams ‘rigged’ Brazil election after ally loses
US President Donald Trump claims that Brazil’s elections were “rigged” and “so corrupt” after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva beat Trump’s right-wing ally, Flavio Bolsonaro.
“It looked terrible to me,” Trump tells reporters as he leaves Washington for a midterms campaign rally. “I didn’t take sides, but it looked like another rigged election, frankly… It looked so corrupt, so terrible.”
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