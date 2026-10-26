Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

Trump slams ‘rigged’ Brazil election after ally loses

By AFP Today, 10:03 pm
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US President Donald Trump claims that Brazil’s elections were “rigged” and “so corrupt” after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva beat Trump’s right-wing ally, Flavio Bolsonaro.

“It looked terrible to me,” Trump tells reporters as he leaves Washington for a midterms campaign rally. “I didn’t take sides, but it looked like another rigged election, frankly… It looked so corrupt, so terrible.”

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