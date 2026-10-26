‘I never spoke to him about it’: Trump denies that 2nd endorsement of Netanyahu was due to pressure from PM

US President Donald Trump claims Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not ask him to issue a second endorsement ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Trump posted another expression of support for Netanyahu on Sunday, hours after the Axios news site revealed that the Prime Minister’s Office had been pressing the White House to do so.

Asked whether that was the case, Trump tells reporters, “No, I never spoke to him about it.”

“I think he has done a very good job as prime minister under very trying conditions,” Trump adds.

Trump on Netanyahu: Netanyahu has done a very good job as prime minister under very trying conditions. pic.twitter.com/gpgdwg7gIM — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 26, 2026