Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026
Iran security chief says ‘very good discussions’ held with Mecca pact countries
Iran’s security chief says he held “very good discussions” with the three member countries of the Mecca defense pact, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, after their first meeting in capital Tehran.
“Very good discussions took place between us,” Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, tells state television after the meeting with top officials from the three countries. “I feel that a new atmosphere is emerging in the region… I sensed a very positive atmosphere in the discussions among the gentlemen.”
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