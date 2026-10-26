Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 26, 2026

Netanyahu said to weigh firing IDF chief if reelected amid Iran dispute; PMO denies ‘fake’ reports

By Nava Freiberg Today, 8:33 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Defense Minister Israel Katz, second left, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, second right, and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir attend the graduation ceremony of an IDF officers’ course in southern Israel, June 25, 2026. (Flash90)
Defense Minister Israel Katz, second left, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, second right, and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir attend the graduation ceremony of an IDF officers’ course in southern Israel, June 25, 2026. (Flash90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could move to dismiss IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir if he forms the next government, Channel 12 reports, amid reports of a deepening rift over the premier’s demand for military preparations related to Iran ahead of tomorrow’s election.

Citing multiple sources involved in recent security talks on the matter, Channel 12 says the rift is considered irreparable and that Zamir is unlikely to remain in his post, though he might resign before he is fired.

Shortly after the report, the Prime Minister’s Office dismisses “reports about the premier and the chief of staff” as “totally fake news from start to finish.”

Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have denied earlier reports of a confrontation with Zamir over Iran-related military action, with Katz insisting that Israel had no intention to strike Iran before the election.

According to the Channel 12 report, Zamir is alone among Israel’s senior security chiefs in opposing the military preparations sought by Netanyahu and Katz, warning that Tehran could misinterpret the moves and launch a preemptive attack.

Mossad chief Roman Gofman and Shin Bet chief David Zini reportedly support proceeding without delay, with Gofman said to have warned during the discussions that “time is not on our side.”

The network says it could not establish where Air Force commander Omer Tischler and Military Intelligence chief Shlomi Binder, who were also present in the discussions, stand on the matter.

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