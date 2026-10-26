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IDF says strikes in Gaza yesterday and over weekend killed 4 terror operatives

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 7:53 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Three Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives were killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip yesterday, and another Hamas operative was killed over the weekend, the military announces.

The IDF says that strikes on Sunday killed Alaa Abu Zaid and Hamdan Suleiman Ibrahim Abu Amra, both Islamic Jihad operatives, and Fawzi Salam Odat Allah Sawarha, a sniper operative in Hamas who had advanced attacks.

Another strike on Saturday killed Mohammed Anan Mohammed al-Rawagh, the commander of a cell in Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force, according to the military.

The IDF says the four operatives had been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, and acted to restore the capabilities of the two terror groups, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

Mahmoud Bassal, spokesperson for the Hamas-run Gaza Civil Defense agency, said today that in the past 24 hours, 13 people were killed and about 60 wounded by alleged Israeli fire and airstrikes in Gaza.

In another strike on Sunday, the IDF says it bombed a “military structure” in northern Gaza that had been used “as a sniper position targeting our forces.”

“Immediately after identifying it, the IDF struck and destroyed the structure to remove the threat,” the military says.

AFP contributed to this report.

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