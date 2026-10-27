Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Yemen’s Houthis say they repelled advance by Saudi-backed forces near Bab el-Mandeb Strait
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis say they have repelled an advance by forces they describe as Saudi-backed from the southern direction of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
The Houthis say they targeted the advancing forces with ballistic missiles and heavy weapons, causing large numbers of casualties, and that they destroyed several military vehicles, the statement says.
There is no immediate Saudi confirmation.
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