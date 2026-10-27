Two activists for Democrats party punched at Holon campaign booth

Two activists from The Democrats party have been punched in the face at a campaign booth in Holon, one of whom was said to have lost consciousness.

Video of the incident shows a man approaching the booth as activists for the left-wing party attempt to block his path, before he punches two of them in the face, knocking one to the ground.

The Democrats identify the assailant as an individual affiliated with far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir of Otzma Yehudit and say party chairman Yair Golan has interrupted his election-day schedule to travel to Holon and meet with the victims.

The assault follows an alleged attempt to stab Golan in Tel Aviv earlier today.

“The incitement by outgoing Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu has fully trickled down to the grassroots,” the party says in a statement. “We will not allow anyone to disrupt the proper conduct of the elections, and we will not be deterred or intimidated by threats and attacks.”

A man punches two activists for The Democrats party in Holon on election day, October 27, 2026. (The Democrats)