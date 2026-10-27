In Qalansawe, ‘the whole mess’ spurs some Arab voters to cast ballots for first time in their lives

Ahmad Matana, 40, just voted in a Knesset election for the first time in his life, he tells The Times of Israel outside the polling station in Qalansawe’s Ibn Rushd (Averroes) elementary school.

Matana, who owns a furniture business in the central Arab town, says he voted for the traditionalist Arab party Ra’am — which, as opposed to the more strictly anti-Zionist Joint List, is gunning to be part of the next government.

Asked why he is voting now, he says: “The whole mess — in short, we want change.”

“We want a normal government,” he says. “It makes no difference, Jew or Arab. We want to live in peace and quiet. That’s the most important.”

Several of his friends are also voting for the first time, for either Ra’am or the Joint List, he says.

Rana, 26, also voted for the first time in her life, spurred by skyrocketing crime in the Arab community.

“This time it’s important,” she says.

She voted for the Joint List, though most of her family is voting Ra’am, Rana says.

Nearby, four boys ride around on bikes outside the polling station, apparently enthused by the campaign merchandise.

They gather around a van decked out with Ra’am flags.

One of the bikes is decorated with flags of both Ra’am and the Joint List and has a sticker of The Democrats party on its side.

The Times of Israel asks to photograph the bike. The boy who rides it says yes, but first tears off the Democrats sticker.

The sight of a Jewish man taking notes outside an Arab polling station causes some concern.

Qalanaswe’s Deputy Mayor Afif Jayousi, a Ra’am member, is at first inquisitive but then pleased to learn the man taking notes is a reporter.

“You’re welcome, as a journalist, to convey our feelings in the Arab community,” he says.

He urges Arab voters to vote for Ra’am, and, failing that, the Joint List.

“For four years we’ve suffered a lot under this government,” he says. “It was far too racist.”