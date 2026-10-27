Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Ra’am chief Abbas accuses Netanyahu of ‘lying, inciting’ with election fraud claims
The leader of the Arab Ra’am party accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of incitement through his allegations of election fraud.
“Benjamin Netanyahu is lying and inciting against Ra’am, using it as a scare tactic to mobilize right-wing voters and drive them to the polls,” the party’s leader Mansour Abbas says in a video message.
Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.
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