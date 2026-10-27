Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Ra’am chief Abbas accuses Netanyahu of ‘lying, inciting’ with election fraud claims

By AFP Today, 5:28 pm
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Ra'am party leader Mansour Abbas casts his ballot alongside his daughter during Israel’s general election at a polling station in Maghar, October 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Ra'am party leader Mansour Abbas casts his ballot alongside his daughter during Israel’s general election at a polling station in Maghar, October 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

The leader of the Arab Ra’am party accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of incitement through his allegations of election fraud.

“Benjamin Netanyahu is lying and inciting against Ra’am, using it as a scare tactic to mobilize right-wing voters and drive them to the polls,” the party’s leader Mansour Abbas says in a video message.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

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