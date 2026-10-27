Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

The towns and cities with the highest current turnout

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 5:33 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

While overall voter turnout across the country stands at 55.7% as of 4 p.m., some towns have recorded much higher rates, according to data from the Central Elections Committee.

Topping the list is the town of Timorim, near Kiryat Malachi in central Israel, where a whopping 91.6% of eligible voters have voted. In all, 553 votes were cast in Timorim.

Many other small towns have similarly high turnout rates, including the West Bank settlement of Asael at 82.3%, or 135 votes; the settlement of Beit Hogla at 79.6%, or 148 votes; the southern town of Mlilot at 79.4%, or 250 votes; Shlomit in the south at 78.8%, or 171 votes; Odem in the Golan Heights at 76.8%, or 129 votes; the southern Bedouin village of Kukhleh at 76.6%, or 226 votes; the southern town of Shavei Darom at 76.1%, or 223 votes; the northern coastal town of HaBonim at 75.6%, or 301 votes; and Kibbutz Gan Shlomo in central Israel at 74.1%, or 335 votes.

Among larger cities, outliers include Modiin with 60.7%, or 48,219 votes; Rosh Haayin at 60.3%, or 32,225 votes; and the Bedouin city of Rahat at 60.6%, or 25,923 votes.

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