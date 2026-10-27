Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Flavio Bolsonaro has passports canceled after missing deadline to turn them in to Brazil police
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro has missed a Supreme Court deadline to turn in his passports to the country’s federal police, two sources familiar with the matter tell Reuters, adding the documents have now been canceled.
The senator, who was defeated on Sunday by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a runoff vote, revealed yesterday that police had requested that he turn in his passports following a ruling from Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.
The eldest son of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is under investigation in a money-laundering probe. He denies wrongdoing. His whereabouts are currently unknown.
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