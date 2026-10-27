Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Flavio Bolsonaro has passports canceled after missing deadline to turn them in to Brazil police

By Reuters Today, 5:43 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Opposition presidential candidate Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro arrives at his election night event after the presidential runoff in Brasilia, Brazil, October 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Opposition presidential candidate Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro arrives at his election night event after the presidential runoff in Brasilia, Brazil, October 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro has missed a Supreme Court deadline to turn in his passports to the country’s federal police, two sources familiar with the matter tell Reuters, adding the documents have now been canceled.

The senator, who was defeated on Sunday by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a runoff vote, revealed yesterday that police had requested that he turn in his passports following a ruling from Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

The eldest son of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is under investigation in a money-laundering probe. He denies wrongdoing. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.