Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Eisenkot’s Yashar party opposes Likud bid to extend voting hours

By Ariela Karmel Today, 6:19 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party strongly opposes Likud’s request to extend voting hours, saying “no unusual incident has occurred that would justify approving the request.”

The party says the bid is intended to “lay the groundwork for claims against the integrity of the election, following the lies Netanyahu has been spreading since this morning.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud has petitioned the Central Election Committee to extend voting beyond 10 p.m. at most polling stations. Shas and Otzma Yehudit have also joined the petition. No reason has been given, but the request follows repeated claims by the parties that turnout among their supporters is too low.

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