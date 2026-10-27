Winter’s People of Israel party joins Likud petition to extend voting hours

Ofer Winter’s People of Israel party says it is joining Likud’s request to the Central Elections Committee to extend voting hours. The party says it is submitting a formal notice to the committee.

Winter says party representatives have reported “unusual congestion” at polling stations identified as having high potential support.

“This could prevent the party’s supporters from exercising their right to vote,” he says, adding that the extension is needed to prevent the formation of an “Abbas-Golan government.”