Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Winter’s People of Israel party joins Likud petition to extend voting hours

By Ariela Karmel Today, 6:51 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

People of Israel party chairman Ofer Winter casts his vote at a polling station in Netofa, northern Israel, during the Knesset election, October 27, 2026. (Ayal Margolin/Flash90)
People of Israel party chairman Ofer Winter casts his vote at a polling station in Netofa, northern Israel, during the Knesset election, October 27, 2026. (Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

Ofer Winter’s People of Israel party says it is joining Likud’s request to the Central Elections Committee to extend voting hours. The party says it is submitting a formal notice to the committee.

Winter says party representatives have reported “unusual congestion” at polling stations identified as having high potential support.

“This could prevent the party’s supporters from exercising their right to vote,” he says, adding that the extension is needed to prevent the formation of an “Abbas-Golan government.”

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