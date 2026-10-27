Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Report: Two Palestinians suffer injuries in settler attack

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 7:33 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets report that two Palestinians have been injured in a settler attack in the South Hebron Hills, in the southern West Bank.

According to the reports, Yusuf Makhamra and Issa Awad, both residents of the area, were injured while traveling near Khirbet Fakhit. Footage shows Makhamra bleeding from his face.

No further details about the incident are currently available.

Separately, Palestinian media outlets report that three vehicles were set on fire in the early morning hours in Umm Safa, near Ramallah. No injuries have been reported.

https://x.com/MatanGolanPhoto/status/2115130171229651282

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