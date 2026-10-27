Report: Two Palestinians suffer injuries in settler attack

Palestinian media outlets report that two Palestinians have been injured in a settler attack in the South Hebron Hills, in the southern West Bank.

According to the reports, Yusuf Makhamra and Issa Awad, both residents of the area, were injured while traveling near Khirbet Fakhit. Footage shows Makhamra bleeding from his face.

No further details about the incident are currently available.

Separately, Palestinian media outlets report that three vehicles were set on fire in the early morning hours in Umm Safa, near Ramallah. No injuries have been reported.

https://x.com/MatanGolanPhoto/status/2115130171229651282

مليشيات المستوطنين تهاجم قرية أم صفا شمال غرب رام الله وتحرق عدة مركبات وتخط شعارات معادية، فجر اليوم. pic.twitter.com/1vXstsfyyI — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 27, 2026