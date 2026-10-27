Elections committee rejects Likud’s request to extend voting hours

The Central Elections Committee rejects an appeal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and allied parties to extend voting hours past 10 p.m.

The committee says that after discussing the request, “it was ruled that, as things stand, there is no justification for extending the voting hours.”

“The high national turnout figures in all populations testify to the public’s high involvement in the democratic process, and in these circumstances no need was found to extend the voting hours,” it adds.

The committee does say that voting in the Jewish settlement in the West Bank’s Hebron will be extended from the normal 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to a power outage today. (By law, polling stations with fewer than 350 eligible voters normally close at 8 p.m.)

It stresses that any voter who arrives at a polling station by 10 p.m. will be able to vote even if there is a long line.