Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Polls close in jails with 88.7% vote rate, prison service says, up from 79% in 2022

By Noam Lehmann Today, 8:48 pm
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Polls closed at 8 p.m. in prisons across Israel with a voting rate of 88.7%, the Israel Prison Service says in a statement, up from 79% in 2022.

Judges and other officials visited prisons over Election Day to observe the process, the IPS says.

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