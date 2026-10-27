Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Polls close in jails with 88.7% vote rate, prison service says, up from 79% in 2022
Polls closed at 8 p.m. in prisons across Israel with a voting rate of 88.7%, the Israel Prison Service says in a statement, up from 79% in 2022.
Judges and other officials visited prisons over Election Day to observe the process, the IPS says.
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