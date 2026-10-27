‘The Pitt’ star Noah Wyle named People magazine’s ‘sexiest man alive’

Actor Noah Wyle, the Emmy-winning star of the TV medical drama “The Pitt,” has been named this year’s “sexiest man alive” by People magazine.

The 55-year-old actor, who is of Jewish descent, says it “sounded like a prank” when he heard the news, adding: “Not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me.”

“I hope this changes everything. I hope it’s just wine and roses, milk and honey from here on out,” he tells People magazine with a laugh. “No, I don’t, but I am going to take a lot of ribbing from friends and family for sure.”

Wyle has won two Emmys for best actor in drama for his portrayal of the Jewish Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in HBO’s “The Pitt,” the story of life in a Pittsburgh trauma center. He also starred as Dr. John Carter in the long-running medical drama “ER,” which debuted in 1994. His “ER” co-star George Clooney has received People’s honor twice.

Other actors who have received the title from People magazine include Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba, John Krasinski, and Paul Rudd.