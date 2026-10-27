Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Turnout at 74.3% as of 8 p.m., already surpassing total of 2022 election

Today, 9:03 pm
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Voters enter a polling station to cast their ballots during the Knesset election in Tel Aviv, October 27, 2026. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Voters enter a polling station to cast their ballots during the Knesset election in Tel Aviv, October 27, 2026. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Voter turnout stood at 74.3% as of 8 p.m. — or more than 5.4 million Israelis — according to the Central Elections Committee, up from 66.3% at the same time in the 2022 election.

It is the highest turnout at this hour since 1988. Previous figures earlier today had represented an all-time record since hourly turnout tracking began in 1973.

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