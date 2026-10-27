Election committee says ballot slips with minor flaws will still be counted

After many complaints throughout the day by mainly opposition but also coalition parties about ballot slips that were ripped or defaced in subtle ways, the Central Elections Committee says that flawed ballot slips won’t automatically be disqualified.

The committee says slips should be counted “as long as the voter’s selection can clearly be identified.”

It says small holes or minor dirtiness or scrawling on the slip that clearly wasn’t done by the voter shouldn’t disqualify a ballot slip, as well as printing flaws and certain differences between the ballot slip and the approved slip, as long as the chosen party can be clearly identified.

However, slips in which the voter can be identified won’t be counted.