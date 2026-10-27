Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Exit polls set to be aired as voting draws to a close

Today, 9:44 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Election day nears its money time as Israel’s television stations are set to air a set of exit polls right as voting ends at 10 p.m., providing an estimate of the results.

The exit polls are likely to be updated throughout the night as more data comes in.

Meanwhile, the Central Elections Committee will immediately start counting the actual results and will provide official tallies throughout the night and tomorrow, with the actual results often differing from exit poll projections.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.