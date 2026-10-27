Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Exit polls set to be aired as voting draws to a close
Election day nears its money time as Israel’s television stations are set to air a set of exit polls right as voting ends at 10 p.m., providing an estimate of the results.
The exit polls are likely to be updated throughout the night as more data comes in.
Meanwhile, the Central Elections Committee will immediately start counting the actual results and will provide official tallies throughout the night and tomorrow, with the actual results often differing from exit poll projections.
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