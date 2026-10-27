No surprise at People of Israel HQ as Winter’s party fails to cross threshold

News that Ofer Winter’s People of Israel party has failed to pass the electoral threshold does not seem to surprise anyone at his party’s election night gathering in Tel Aviv.

Attendees at the gathering barely react as all major exit polls, which began airing on television at 10 p.m., show zero seats for the party.

Winter and other party figures are expected to arrive and address the crowd in about an hour.

“We fought to the very end, despite a violent, despicable, and ugly campaign waged by Bibi and his associates,” a senior figure in the party says. “We have a solid base of voters — over 100,000 — despite everything thrown our way.”