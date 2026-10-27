Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Hendel urges supporters not to give up after exit polls show Reservists-Economic party falling short

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 10:53 pm
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Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

Yoaz Hendel, co-chairman of Reservists-Economic party, speaks at headquarters in Modiin on October 27, 2026. (Sharon Wrobel/Times of Israel)
Yoaz Hendel, co-chairman of Reservists-Economic party, speaks at headquarters in Modiin on October 27, 2026. (Sharon Wrobel/Times of Israel)

Supporters of the Reservists-Economic party led by Yoaz Hendel and Yaron Zelekha express some disappointment as they gather at the party’s headquarters in Modiin after exit polls indicate the party failed to pass the minimum electoral threshold to enter the Knesset.

But, taking the stage after exit polls, Hendel urges patience until the votes are counted, raising hope his party will after all enter the Knesset.

“We won’t know the final results tonight and probably not till the weekend,” says Hendel. “We will not give up.”

Supporters at the party’s headquarters start chanting and clapping: “We won’t give up!”

“The results of these elections will determine whether we are able to succeed now, or only able to make it happen in the next election with better organization and preparedness,” Hendel says.

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