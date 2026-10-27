Hendel urges supporters not to give up after exit polls show Reservists-Economic party falling short

Supporters of the Reservists-Economic party led by Yoaz Hendel and Yaron Zelekha express some disappointment as they gather at the party’s headquarters in Modiin after exit polls indicate the party failed to pass the minimum electoral threshold to enter the Knesset.

But, taking the stage after exit polls, Hendel urges patience until the votes are counted, raising hope his party will after all enter the Knesset.

“We won’t know the final results tonight and probably not till the weekend,” says Hendel. “We will not give up.”

Supporters at the party’s headquarters start chanting and clapping: “We won’t give up!”

“The results of these elections will determine whether we are able to succeed now, or only able to make it happen in the next election with better organization and preparedness,” Hendel says.