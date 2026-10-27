Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Religious Zionism-Zehut politicians yet to show at post-election party as activists brood over predicted results

By Jeremy Sharon Today, 11:10 pm
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Jeremy Sharon is The Times of Israel’s legal affairs and settlements reporter

Supporters of Religious Zionism-Zehut mingle at the party's headquarters as they await election results, on October 27, 2026. (Jeremy Sharon/The Times of Israel)
Supporters of Religious Zionism-Zehut mingle at the party's headquarters as they await election results, on October 27, 2026. (Jeremy Sharon/The Times of Israel)

Activists at the Religious Zionism-Zehut post-election party are mulling the initial election predictions, with the ultra-nationalist party obtaining a respectable six or seven seats in the exit polls but with the coalition bloc falling far short of a Knesset majority, according to the major television pollsters.

Religious Zionism’s cabinet ministers and MKs are nowhere to be seen at present. One candidate, fifth-placed Tzvika Mor, is hobnobbing with party activists but declining to say publicly what the exit polls mean for the faction.

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