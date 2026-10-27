Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Religious Zionism-Zehut politicians yet to show at post-election party as activists brood over predicted results
Jeremy Sharon is The Times of Israel’s legal affairs and settlements reporter
Activists at the Religious Zionism-Zehut post-election party are mulling the initial election predictions, with the ultra-nationalist party obtaining a respectable six or seven seats in the exit polls but with the coalition bloc falling far short of a Knesset majority, according to the major television pollsters.
Religious Zionism’s cabinet ministers and MKs are nowhere to be seen at present. One candidate, fifth-placed Tzvika Mor, is hobnobbing with party activists but declining to say publicly what the exit polls mean for the faction.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Beating polls, Ra’am chief vows to turn achievement into ‘political force,’ says Jewish candidate Segalovitz ‘made history’
- Sa’ar says left’s celebration ‘premature,’ PM mum on projections showing his bloc well short of a majority
- Updated Channel 13 exit poll: Arab parties gain a seat, now at 18; Zionist opposition bloc down 1, to 52
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