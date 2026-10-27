Religious Zionism-Zehut politicians yet to show at post-election party as activists brood over predicted results

Activists at the Religious Zionism-Zehut post-election party are mulling the initial election predictions, with the ultra-nationalist party obtaining a respectable six or seven seats in the exit polls but with the coalition bloc falling far short of a Knesset majority, according to the major television pollsters.

Religious Zionism’s cabinet ministers and MKs are nowhere to be seen at present. One candidate, fifth-placed Tzvika Mor, is hobnobbing with party activists but declining to say publicly what the exit polls mean for the faction.