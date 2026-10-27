Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Ra’am MK: Too soon to talk about red lines for next government; Palestinian state will come to be eventually

By Noam Lehmann Today, 12:29 am
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Ra’am MK Iman Khattib Yassin says “it’s still too early to talk about” the party’s red lines in talks to join the next government.

“We’ve come to serve our citizens and we’ll do that at all costs, and there’s no need to pay excessively heavy costs,” she says.

As for Arabs who aren’t citizens of Israel, she says: “They deserve their own Palestinian state.”

“It’s time to start a diplomatic process” for peace, she says. “This land can sustain all of us.”

Asked whether that would be possible in a government with avowed right-wing figures like Avigdor Liberman and Naftali Bennett, Yassin says, “it doesn’t matter how distant it is — it will be.”

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