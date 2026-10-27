Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

In homage to Trump, Likud activists break out MIGA hats

By Lazar Berman Today, 12:41 am
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Likud activist Ayelet Vaknin from Alfei Menashe wears her “Make Israel Great Again” hat, October 27, 2026. (Lazar Berman/The Times of Israel)
Likud activist Ayelet Vaknin from Alfei Menashe wears her “Make Israel Great Again” hat, October 27, 2026. (Lazar Berman/The Times of Israel)

Likud activists at the party’s election HQ in Jerusalem are wearing blue and white “Make Israel Great Again” hats, an imitation of US President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” caps.

Trump, who endorsed Netanyahu, features prominently at the event, with images and footage of the two leaders together.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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