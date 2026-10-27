Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
In homage to Trump, Likud activists break out MIGA hats
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Likud activists at the party’s election HQ in Jerusalem are wearing blue and white “Make Israel Great Again” hats, an imitation of US President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” caps.
Trump, who endorsed Netanyahu, features prominently at the event, with images and footage of the two leaders together.
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