Pro-Netanyahu bloc rises to 51 seats in updated Channel 13 exit poll, pulling even with anti-Netanyahu bloc

In Channel 13’s updated exit poll, the pro-Netanyahu bloc gains a seat to pull even with the anti-Netanyahu bloc at 51 seats apiece, compared to 50 and 52 in its previous poll.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party rises from 25 to 27 seats at the expense of his rival Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, which drops from 23 to 22 seats, and his ultra-Orthodox allies United Torah Judaism, which falls from seven to six seats.