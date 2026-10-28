In reversal, pro-Netanyahu bloc rises to 52 seats in updated exit poll to overtake opposition bloc

In its updated exit poll, Channel 12 gives the pro-Netanyahu bloc 52 seats and the anti-Netanyahu bloc 49, compared with 50 and 52 in its previous poll at 10:40 p.m, while the predominantly Arab Joint List and Ra’am parties hold the other 19 seats.

Changes: Yashar 21 (from 22), Likud 27 (from 24), Yisrael Beytenu 7 (from 8), Joint List 12 (from 11), Shas 7 (from 8), The Democrats 9 (from 10).