Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

In reversal, pro-Netanyahu bloc rises to 52 seats in updated exit poll to overtake opposition bloc

Today, 2:17 am
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In its updated exit poll, Channel 12 gives the pro-Netanyahu bloc 52 seats and the anti-Netanyahu bloc 49, compared with 50 and 52 in its previous poll at 10:40 p.m, while the predominantly Arab Joint List and Ra’am parties hold the other 19 seats.

Changes: Yashar 21 (from 22), Likud 27 (from 24), Yisrael Beytenu 7 (from 8), Joint List 12 (from 11), Shas 7 (from 8), The Democrats 9 (from 10).

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