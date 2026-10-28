Netanyahu’s bloc falls back to 60 seats in updated exit poll from pro-government TV channel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc falls from 62 seats back to 60 in the latest poll from the pro-government Channel 14, which now forecasts the hawkish opposition Yisrael Beytenu party will pass the minimum vote threshold after earlier stating it wouldn’t.

According to Channel 14, opposition Zionist parties opposed to Netanyahu have 43 seats between them, while the majority Arab parties hold the remaining 17 seats.