Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Netanyahu’s bloc falls back to 60 seats in updated exit poll from pro-government TV channel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc falls from 62 seats back to 60 in the latest poll from the pro-government Channel 14, which now forecasts the hawkish opposition Yisrael Beytenu party will pass the minimum vote threshold after earlier stating it wouldn’t.
According to Channel 14, opposition Zionist parties opposed to Netanyahu have 43 seats between them, while the majority Arab parties hold the remaining 17 seats.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- US said to warn Gulf states it may launch short yet intensive war with Iran after midterms
- Netanyahu: Israel has ‘historic, one-time opportunity’ to defeat Iran ‘once and for all’
- Netanyahu says right-wing bloc won ‘decisive majority’ among the Zionist public; plans to form ‘right-wing, national government’; claims ‘Iran weaker than ever, Israel stronger than ever’
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