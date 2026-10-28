Netanyahu: Israel has ‘historic, one-time opportunity’ to defeat Iran ‘once and for all’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says at Likud election headquarters in Jerusalem that it is a “shame” that parties are willing to cooperate with Arab parties.

He asks how parties can talk about “the covenant of those who serve” with parties that attack IDF soldiers.

Netanyahu blasts “criminal political investigations” into him.

“Israel is facing a historic, one-time opportunity along with our friend President Trump,” he says, “to remove the Iranian threat once and for all.”

“We have been able to overcome our enemies, and we will be able to in the future,” he says, before joining in to the song blasting through the speakers.