Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Netanyahu: Israel has ‘historic, one-time opportunity’ to defeat Iran ‘once and for all’
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says at Likud election headquarters in Jerusalem that it is a “shame” that parties are willing to cooperate with Arab parties.
He asks how parties can talk about “the covenant of those who serve” with parties that attack IDF soldiers.
Netanyahu blasts “criminal political investigations” into him.
“Israel is facing a historic, one-time opportunity along with our friend President Trump,” he says, “to remove the Iranian threat once and for all.”
“We have been able to overcome our enemies, and we will be able to in the future,” he says, before joining in to the song blasting through the speakers.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- US said to warn Gulf states it may launch short yet intensive war with Iran after midterms
- Netanyahu says right-wing bloc won ‘decisive majority’ among the Zionist public; plans to form ‘right-wing, national government’; claims ‘Iran weaker than ever, Israel stronger than ever’
- Netanyahu arrives at Likud election event in Jerusalem
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