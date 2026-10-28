Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Netanyahu: Israel has ‘historic, one-time opportunity’ to defeat Iran ‘once and for all’

By Lazar Berman Today, 3:31 am
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters at an election night event after the exit polls were announced, in Jerusalem on early October 28, 2026. (Jewel Samad/AFP)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters at an election night event after the exit polls were announced, in Jerusalem on early October 28, 2026. (Jewel Samad/AFP)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says at Likud election headquarters in Jerusalem that it is a “shame” that parties are willing to cooperate with Arab parties.

He asks how parties can talk about “the covenant of those who serve” with parties that attack IDF soldiers.

Netanyahu blasts “criminal political investigations” into him.

“Israel is facing a historic, one-time opportunity along with our friend President Trump,” he says, “to remove the Iranian threat once and for all.”

“We have been able to overcome our enemies, and we will be able to in the future,” he says, before joining in to the song blasting through the speakers.

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