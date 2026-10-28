Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Netanyahu arrives at Likud election event in Jerusalem
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived at the Likud election headquarters in Jerusalem.
Supporters hold signs aloft and stand on chiars, as one activist clad in pink blows a shofar.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- US said to warn Gulf states it may launch short yet intensive war with Iran after midterms
- Netanyahu: Israel has ‘historic, one-time opportunity’ to defeat Iran ‘once and for all’
- Netanyahu says right-wing bloc won ‘decisive majority’ among the Zionist public; plans to form ‘right-wing, national government’; claims ‘Iran weaker than ever, Israel stronger than ever’
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