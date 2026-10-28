Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Netanyahu arrives at Likud election event in Jerusalem

By Lazar Berman Today, 3:14 am
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrate at the Likud party headquarters in Jerusalem following the release of exit poll results from the general elections, October 28, 2026. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrate at the Likud party headquarters in Jerusalem following the release of exit poll results from the general elections, October 28, 2026. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived at the Likud election headquarters in Jerusalem.

Supporters hold signs aloft and stand on chiars, as one activist clad in pink blows a shofar.

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