Netanyahu says right-wing bloc won ‘decisive majority’ among the Zionist public; plans to form ‘right-wing, national government’; claims ‘Iran weaker than ever, Israel stronger than ever’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes through Israel’s accomplishments in the wars since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, terror onslaught in his post-election speech at Likud election headquarters in Jerusalem.

“Iran is weaker than ever, Israel is stronger than ever,” he says.

He says that along with US President Donald Trump, Israel will end the Iranian threat once and for all.

His voice is hoarse as he thanks Likud activists and MKs.

“We are still waiting for the true results,” he says.

“The Likud is the biggest party in Israel,” he says to cheers.

Netanyahu goes after news outlets that predicted that Likud would perform poorly in the elections.

“The right-wing bloc has a clear, decisive majority among the Zionist public,” he says, “among the Jewish public and all those who support the state.”

For this reason, he says, “We need a right-wing, national, strong government. That’s what has to be done.”

It is unthinkable “to endanger Israel and set up a government that relies upon anti-Zionist Arab parties,” he says, “parties that oppose our very existence, that regard Hamas as a charitable organization, that call our soldiers war criminals.”