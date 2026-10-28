Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Sa’ar says right-wing bloc has ‘clear Jewish majority’ as polls shift in Netanyahu’s favor
As exit polls begin moving in favor of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing bloc, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar of Likud states they have “a clear Jewish majority.”
“And the night has just begun,” he adds in a post on X.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- US said to warn Gulf states it may launch short yet intensive war with Iran after midterms
- Netanyahu: Israel has ‘historic, one-time opportunity’ to defeat Iran ‘once and for all’
- Netanyahu says right-wing bloc won ‘decisive majority’ among the Zionist public; plans to form ‘right-wing, national government’; claims ‘Iran weaker than ever, Israel stronger than ever’
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here