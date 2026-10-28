Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Sa’ar says right-wing bloc has ‘clear Jewish majority’ as polls shift in Netanyahu’s favor

Today, 2:39 am
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As exit polls begin moving in favor of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing bloc, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar of Likud states they have “a clear Jewish majority.”

“And the night has just begun,” he adds in a post on X.

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