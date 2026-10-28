Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimate

By Reuters Today, 2:08 am
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The US military has spent over $47 billion so far to prosecute the war in Iran, more than 25% higher than the Defense Department’s estimate in July, according to Pentagon data reviewed by Reuters.

The bulk of the war’s operational costs included more than $29 billion to replace expended munitions and more than $6 billion to replace military equipment. The figures do not clearly include a cost estimate to repair damage to US bases sustained by Iranian missile and drone attacks.

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