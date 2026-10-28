Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimate
The US military has spent over $47 billion so far to prosecute the war in Iran, more than 25% higher than the Defense Department’s estimate in July, according to Pentagon data reviewed by Reuters.
The bulk of the war’s operational costs included more than $29 billion to replace expended munitions and more than $6 billion to replace military equipment. The figures do not clearly include a cost estimate to repair damage to US bases sustained by Iranian missile and drone attacks.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here