US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimate

The US military has spent over $47 billion so far to prosecute the war in Iran, more than 25% higher than the Defense Department’s estimate in July, according to Pentagon data reviewed by Reuters.

The bulk of the war’s operational costs included more than $29 billion to replace expended munitions and more than $6 billion to replace military equipment. The figures do not clearly include a cost estimate to repair damage to US bases sustained by Iranian missile and drone attacks.