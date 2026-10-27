Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Energy grows at Likud HQ as ministers gather ahead of Netanyahu’s arrival

By Lazar Berman Today, 1:45 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Likud ministers pose with supporters at the party's headquarters in Jerusalem on election night, October 28, 2026. (Lazar Berman/The Times of Israel)
Likud ministers pose with supporters at the party's headquarters in Jerusalem on election night, October 28, 2026. (Lazar Berman/The Times of Israel)

Likud activists dance and throw Likud ballots in the air as ministers arrive at the party’s election headquarters in Jerusalem.

Energy Minister Eli Cohen shakes hands and poses for pictures as he enters the hall, as does Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli.

Organizers say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on his way to the election HQ and will arrive in the coming minutes.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.