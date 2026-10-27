Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Energy grows at Likud HQ as ministers gather ahead of Netanyahu’s arrival
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Likud activists dance and throw Likud ballots in the air as ministers arrive at the party’s election headquarters in Jerusalem.
Energy Minister Eli Cohen shakes hands and poses for pictures as he enters the hall, as does Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli.
Organizers say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on his way to the election HQ and will arrive in the coming minutes.
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