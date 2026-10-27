Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Kan 11 updates exit poll, pro-Netanyahu bloc pulls even with opposition

Today, 1:49 am
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In its updated exit poll, Kan 11 gives the pro-Netanyahu bloc and anti-Netanyahu bloc 51 seats each, compared with 50 and 52 in its previous poll at 11:04 p.m.

Changes: Likud 27 (from 25), The Democrats 9 (from 10), Otzma Yehudit 6 (from 7).

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