Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Kan 11 updates exit poll, pro-Netanyahu bloc pulls even with opposition
In its updated exit poll, Kan 11 gives the pro-Netanyahu bloc and anti-Netanyahu bloc 51 seats each, compared with 50 and 52 in its previous poll at 11:04 p.m.
Changes: Likud 27 (from 25), The Democrats 9 (from 10), Otzma Yehudit 6 (from 7).
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