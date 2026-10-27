Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Charedi Public chair says party broke ‘barrier of fear’ despite falling short of threshold

Today, 1:32 am
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Charedi Public chair Moti Leitner strikes an optimistic tone at his party’s campaign headquarters, telling supporters that the party has shattered “the barrier of fear,” despite failing to come close to the electoral threshold.

The ultra-Orthodox party offered an alternative vision to other ultra-Orthodox parties, coming out in support of military conscription and including women on its slate.

Leitner predicts that despite falling short, “tonight marks the beginning of a long road” for his vision.

“The eternal people does not fear a long road,” he says.

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