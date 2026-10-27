Shas HQ empty after Deri tells supporters to wait for ‘actual results’

The Shas election headquarters in Jerusalem remains empty of supporters after party chair Aryeh Deri said he was waiting for “the actual results” following disappointing exit polls.

“The exit poll results show significant discrepancies, so we will have to wait for the actual results,” he says in a written statement. “Based on the data I have, Shas will achieve a very good result that will reflect the tremendous work that was carried out on the ground.”

Exit polls from major broadcasters had Shas winning 6 to 8 seats, down from the 11 it won in 2022.