Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Shas HQ empty after Deri tells supporters to wait for ‘actual results’

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A view of the empty Shas party election headquarters in Jerusalem, following the closing of polling stations and the release of exit poll results on Israel’s general election night, October 27, 2026. (Yossi Zamir/Flash90)
A view of the empty Shas party election headquarters in Jerusalem, following the closing of polling stations and the release of exit poll results on Israel’s general election night, October 27, 2026. (Yossi Zamir/Flash90)

The Shas election headquarters in Jerusalem remains empty of supporters after party chair Aryeh Deri said he was waiting for “the actual results” following disappointing exit polls.

“The exit poll results show significant discrepancies, so we will have to wait for the actual results,” he says in a written statement. “Based on the data I have, Shas will achieve a very good result that will reflect the tremendous work that was carried out on the ground.”

Exit polls from major broadcasters had Shas winning 6 to 8 seats, down from the 11 it won in 2022.

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