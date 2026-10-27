Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Likud minister: We were instructed not to give interviews
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
The Likud party has told ministers not to conduct interviews, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi tells journalists as he enters the main hall at Likud HQ in Jerusalem.
MKs Moshe Saada and Amit Halevi are also in the hall.
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