Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Hailing exit poll results, Golan tells Democrats supporters that Israeli public ‘fired’ Netanyahu

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Democrats chairman Yair Golan and members of his party celebrate at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, following the release of exit poll results, October 27, 2026. (Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90)
Democrats chairman Yair Golan and members of his party celebrate at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, following the release of exit poll results, October 27, 2026. (Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90)

Celebrating with supporters at the Democrats election headquarters in Tel Aviv, party leader Yair Golan declares that the Israeli public “fired” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, as exit polls give the opposition a lead but without a clear path to assembling a ruling coalition.

“The people gave us the duty to translate the confidence they gave us into actions — to save Israel,” Golan says. “The mandate we received from the public is an operational order to rehabilitate the country.”

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