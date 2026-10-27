‘A terrible mistake’: Ben Gvir warns Netanyahu against notion of unity government with Eisenkot

Otzma Yehudit chair Itamar Ben Gvir defends his far-right party’s record in a fiery speech from the Otzma Yehudit election headquarters in Modiin, and warns Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against forming a unity government with Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar, as both blocs fall short of a clear majority.

He tells supporters that he is “proud of our path and of the reforms we promised and delivered to the public,” citing death penalty legislation, the demolition of illegally constructed Bedouin homes in the Negev, and the imposition of harsh prison conditions for security prisoners as key policies his party delivered on in the last government.

He says that he has heard rumors “about a unity government with Eisenkot” — which would presumably leave Otzma Yehudit out in the cold in favor of more moderate parties — and warns that this would be “a terrible mistake.”