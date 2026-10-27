Lapid claims ‘crushing defeat’ for Netanyahu bloc, as exit polls show no clear winner

Former prime minister Yair Lapid declares that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc has suffered a “crushing defeat” in the first public reaction from B’Yachad’s leadership to this evening’s exit polls.

“Don’t let anyone confuse you: the Netanyahu bloc has suffered a crushing defeat. This is a total collapse and the public has told them to go home,” Lapid says in a statement.

The exit polls project Netanyahu’s bloc falling short of a Knesset majority, though neither it nor the opposition has a clear path to forming a government.

Neither Lapid nor B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett have arrived yet at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv.