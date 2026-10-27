Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Winter insists his party would have passed threshold if not for ‘machine that I wish they used against Hamas’

Today, 12:24 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
People of Israel chairman Ofer Winter speaks at his party’s election headquarters in Glilot, following the closing of polling stations and the release of exit polls, late October 27, 2026. (Liron Moldovan/Flash90)
People of Israel chairman Ofer Winter speaks at his party’s election headquarters in Glilot, following the closing of polling stations and the release of exit polls, late October 27, 2026. (Liron Moldovan/Flash90)

With all exit polls predicting his People of Israel party failed to pass the minimum vote threshold to enter the next Knesset, Ofer Winter appears to blame the result on attacks from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies, saying he and his right-wing faction had been “up against a machine that I wish they would have used against Hamas — we would have won.”

“People of Israel is a movement that is here to stay,” he insists.

“We are not the enemy, they got it completely confused here, but we’ll fix it,” Winter further says, while calling for a “broad government.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.