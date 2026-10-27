Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Winter insists his party would have passed threshold if not for ‘machine that I wish they used against Hamas’
With all exit polls predicting his People of Israel party failed to pass the minimum vote threshold to enter the next Knesset, Ofer Winter appears to blame the result on attacks from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies, saying he and his right-wing faction had been “up against a machine that I wish they would have used against Hamas — we would have won.”
“People of Israel is a movement that is here to stay,” he insists.
“We are not the enemy, they got it completely confused here, but we’ll fix it,” Winter further says, while calling for a “broad government.”
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