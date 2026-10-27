Ra’am’s Abbas says figures from both political blocs have approached him amid coalition deadlock

Ra’am party chairman Mansour Abbas indicates that he is in contact with figures from both the pro- and anti-Netanyahu blocs following exit polls showing neither side has a clear path to forming a government.

“Everyone is speaking with us, not just from the ‘change bloc,'” Abbas tells Channel 12, suggesting that figures from the pro-Netanyahu bloc have also approached him.

Abbas signals his willingness to join a government led by Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, but says it must first become clear that such a coalition is viable.

He acknowledges that “currently there aren’t numbers for a government,” with exit polls projecting 52 seats for the Zionist opposition parties and seven for Ra’am – two short of the 61-seat majority needed to form a coalition.

While the three main exit polls project a combined 70 seats for parties opposed to Netanyahu, several Zionist opposition parties have ruled out governing alongside Arab parties, complicating efforts to form a coalition.