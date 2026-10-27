Netanyahu and Likud ministers in no hurry to arrive at party’s election HQ in Jerusalem

Likud election headquarters in central Jerusalem is full of journalists and a few flag-carrying activists, but no Knesset members or ministers.

Footage of Israel’s post-October 7 wars and of meetings between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump play on a loop behind an empty dais.

Likud figure Hadar Mukhtar and pro-Netanyahu Channel 14 host Yinon Magal are speaking to groups of activists.

Party staffers say they don’t expect Netanyahu to arrive before 3 a.m., once initial vote counts are in.

Supporter Elie Pieprz says he is encouraged by the results: “With the challenges Israel faces — Iran, Gaza, expanding the Abraham Accords — the country wants a broad government headed by Netanyahu and that is what I believe will happen.”