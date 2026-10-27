Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Netanyahu and Likud ministers in no hurry to arrive at party’s election HQ in Jerusalem

By Lazar Berman Today, 12:14 am
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Likud activists are seen at the party's election headquarters in Jerusalem, early October 28, 2026. (Lazar Berman/The Times of Israel)
Likud activists are seen at the party's election headquarters in Jerusalem, early October 28, 2026. (Lazar Berman/The Times of Israel)

Likud election headquarters in central Jerusalem is full of journalists and a few flag-carrying activists, but no Knesset members or ministers.

Footage of Israel’s post-October 7 wars and of meetings between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump play on a loop behind an empty dais.

Likud figure Hadar Mukhtar and pro-Netanyahu Channel 14 host Yinon Magal are speaking to groups of activists.

Party staffers say they don’t expect Netanyahu to arrive before 3 a.m., once initial vote counts are in.

Supporter Elie Pieprz says he is encouraged by the results: “With the challenges Israel faces — Iran, Gaza, expanding the Abraham Accords — the country wants a broad government headed by Netanyahu and that is what I believe will happen.”

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