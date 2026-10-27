Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Chants of ‘Go away Ben Gvir’ at Joint List HQ as jubilant party enjoys exit poll results

By Shira Silkoff Today, 11:12 pm
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Footage from the Arab-led Joint List party headquarters shows supporters clapping and cheering as exit polls by major broadcasters show the party winning 10 or 11 seats, a better showing than most polls had predicted in the run-up to today’s election.

Jubilant chants of “Go away Ben Gvir” can be heard in Arabic, with party chair Yousef Jabareen and other lawmakers and soon-to-be lawmakers joining in.

Jabareen tells supporters that his party “hopes to send Bibi, Smotrich, and the bloodstained government home.”

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