Chants of ‘Go away Ben Gvir’ at Joint List HQ as jubilant party enjoys exit poll results

Footage from the Arab-led Joint List party headquarters shows supporters clapping and cheering as exit polls by major broadcasters show the party winning 10 or 11 seats, a better showing than most polls had predicted in the run-up to today’s election.

Jubilant chants of “Go away Ben Gvir” can be heard in Arabic, with party chair Yousef Jabareen and other lawmakers and soon-to-be lawmakers joining in.

Jabareen tells supporters that his party “hopes to send Bibi, Smotrich, and the bloodstained government home.”

???? "روح بن غفير".. احتفالات في مقر القائمة العربية المشتركة pic.twitter.com/LoEt0iTpPe — موقع بكرا احلى – الحساب الثاني (@boukraaa7la2185) October 27, 2026