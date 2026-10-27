Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Chants of ‘Go away Ben Gvir’ at Joint List HQ as jubilant party enjoys exit poll results
Footage from the Arab-led Joint List party headquarters shows supporters clapping and cheering as exit polls by major broadcasters show the party winning 10 or 11 seats, a better showing than most polls had predicted in the run-up to today’s election.
Jubilant chants of “Go away Ben Gvir” can be heard in Arabic, with party chair Yousef Jabareen and other lawmakers and soon-to-be lawmakers joining in.
Jabareen tells supporters that his party “hopes to send Bibi, Smotrich, and the bloodstained government home.”
???? "روح بن غفير".. احتفالات في مقر القائمة العربية المشتركة pic.twitter.com/LoEt0iTpPe
— موقع بكرا احلى – الحساب الثاني (@boukraaa7la2185) October 27, 2026
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Kan updates its exit poll, with all 3 main channels now projecting 52 seats for Eisenkot-led bloc, 50 for PM’s
- Religious Zionism-Zehut politicians yet to show at post-election party as activists brood over predicted results
- Beating polls, Ra’am chief vows to turn achievement into ‘political force,’ says Jewish candidate Segalovitz ‘made history’
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