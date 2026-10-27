Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Near-final election turnout at 77.7%, highest since 1999

Today, 11:14 pm
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Voters cast their ballots at a polling station during Israel’s general election in Jerusalem, October 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Voters cast their ballots at a polling station during Israel’s general election in Jerusalem, October 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Voter turnout stood at 77.7% as of 10 p.m. — or 5,695,682 Israelis — according to the Central Elections Committee, up from 70.6% at the same time in the 2022 election. It is the highest turnout at this hour since 1999.

It is a near-final tally since, while polling stations closed at 10 p.m., voting continued past that hour if there were lines at the station, meaning some voters cast their ballots after that time.

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