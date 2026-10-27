Near-final election turnout at 77.7%, highest since 1999

Voter turnout stood at 77.7% as of 10 p.m. — or 5,695,682 Israelis — according to the Central Elections Committee, up from 70.6% at the same time in the 2022 election. It is the highest turnout at this hour since 1999.

It is a near-final tally since, while polling stations closed at 10 p.m., voting continued past that hour if there were lines at the station, meaning some voters cast their ballots after that time.