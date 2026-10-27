Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Near-final election turnout at 77.7%, highest since 1999
Voter turnout stood at 77.7% as of 10 p.m. — or 5,695,682 Israelis — according to the Central Elections Committee, up from 70.6% at the same time in the 2022 election. It is the highest turnout at this hour since 1999.
It is a near-final tally since, while polling stations closed at 10 p.m., voting continued past that hour if there were lines at the station, meaning some voters cast their ballots after that time.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Chants of ‘Go away Ben Gvir’ at Joint List HQ as jubilant party enjoys exit poll results
- Kan updates its exit poll, with all 3 main channels now projecting 52 seats for Eisenkot-led bloc, 50 for PM’s
- Religious Zionism-Zehut politicians yet to show at post-election party as activists brood over predicted results
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