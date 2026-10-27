October Council calls for lawmakers to establish state commission of inquiry on first day of new Knesset term

The October Council, an organization of October 7 survivors, former hostages, and bereaved families critical of the government, calls for all lawmakers and lawmakers-to-be who are sympathetic to their plight to stick to their promise to establish a state commission of inquiry into the Hamas-led massacre.

“The citizens of Israel have had their say, and now it is time for the elected officials to do what is required of them,” says the group.

“We call upon all party leaders and members of Knesset who committed to the establishment of a state commission of inquiry to stand together, even before the new Knesset is sworn in — and pledge that on the first day of its term, they will work for the establishment of a state commission, without delay and unconditionally.”

The group says there is a “clear majority of 70 Knesset members” who are expected to support establishing the commission.